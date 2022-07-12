The Family Chantel broadcast began with Chantel's parents, Karen Everett and Thomas Everett, going over Pedro's house. Karen said if she found out Pedro was mistreating Chantel, he would "get his ass kicked."
River was also at Pedro's house, and Chantel's loved ones wanted to get to the bottom of why Chantel had spent the night at River's place.
Pedro explained that he needed to push Chantel to clean the house all the time and the problem was that he had cooked and cleaned while Chantel was in nursing school -- and now Pedro was working full-time as a real estate agent and he didn't believe Chantel was returning the favor or being supportive.
Karen said a woman is not required to take care of a household by herself now and he did not marry "a maid robot."
And River suggested the couple could hire a cleaning lady, but Pedro said if Chantel couldn't take care of a house, she wouldn't be able to take care of children and a family.
"You're stuck in the dark ages. I'm sure you could find some compromise," Karen told Pedro, adding how he used to play video games all the time while Chantel studied.
Pedro said he spent almost six years in the U.S. and hadn't been able to focus on himself, but Karen pointed out how Chantel had put him into a big house and so she deserved -- or earned the right -- to be a little lazy and hire a maid.
Karen said every relationship has its challenges and spouses can't just sit back and do nothing. Thomas added how Chantel and Pedro needed to be willing to work things out.
Meanwhile, Alejandro waited for Nicole outside of her office, willing to fight for their relationship. He had a bouquet of flowers in hand, but Nicole called them "ugly" and smashed them on the ground and then stomped on them.
Nicole didn't want to talk to him, even though Alejandro insisted he was really trying.
Nicole said they had no chance of reconciliation and his flowers were "garbage." She insisted there was no solution to their problems and he needed to leave her alone.
Nicole said they had spent two years fighting and forgiving and she was tired of the cycle and had no desire to continue it.
"Marrying you would be the worst mistake I could make in my life," Nicole told her ex-boyfriend. "My mom doesn't like you, and I'm not going to have more fights with my mom over someone like you, who isn't worth it."
Nicole then got into her car and locked all the doors, but she ultimately let him inside so they could talk.
Nicole said she was willing to listen because Alejandro was actually taking responsibility for his actions. The pair drove to a restaurant where they could chat, and Alejandro told Nicole that he really loved her and was "truly sorry" for his mistakes and failures in their relationship.
Alejandro insisted he was divorced and his past relationship was behind him, but Nicole didn't believe him.
Alejandro asked if Nicole would go out with him again and they could take things step by step, but Nicole wasn't sure. Nicole explained to the cameras how she missed Alejandro sometimes and then didn't want him around her at other times.
Nicole noted that if her family wasn't a consideration and in the middle of her romance, she'd give Alejandro a second chance.
Nicole told Alejandro that she would think things over, and Alejandro compared his relationship to a flower that needs sun and to be watered. He believed their romance could blossom again, but Nicole was a bit cold towards him and needed space in order to make a decision.
Nicole had spent two years with Alejandro, but she was afraid of their old problems returning.
Later on, Chantel said Pedro had not spoken to her in an entire day, which actually wasn't unusual for their daily dynamic. Chantel knew they'd have to talk about their big fight eventually, but she had to go to work first.
"I'm dreading it," Chantel said of having a conversation with Pedro, adding how she couldn't even sleep in their bed because she felt like it was "on fire," and not in a good way.
Chantel called Pedro "mean," but Pedro didn't believe he was the only person being mean.
Chantel told Pedro that he had been having meaningful conversations with everyone but her and he was mean and closed-off to her. She said he talked to his co-workers with respect and wondered if she had imagined being married to a loving and kind partner.
"When did I get to the point where my husband comes home at 3AM and I don't know where he's been? Is it because you got everything that you could get from me and now I've run dry?" Chantel asked. "You got your visa, you got your money, you got your job, and you're ready to fly the coop?"
Pedro was upset with Chantel for the "low blows" and for treating him like property rather than a person.
Chantel then found a sparkly water bottle in the house, and she threw it away because it wasn't hers. Chantel claimed every time she asked Pedro what he was doing, he would say it's none of her business and then come home drunk.
Chantel recalled Pedro being at the mall with Antonella one night when Chantel was cooking dinner for him. She called Pedro a "do boy" for Antonella and essentially her driver.
Chantel said Pedro allowed her imagination to run wild, and then she flat out asked him, "Are you cheating on me?"
"No, I not cheating on you. I swear to God. If I was cheating on you, I [would've] left the house a long time ago," Pedro replied.
Pedro said he was just spending time with his friends and co-workers and Chantel's mistrust of him and the situation was not showing him love.
Chantel believed that Pedro should tell his wife where he is or is going at all times.
But Pedro thought he had prioritized Chantel in his life, especially because he had thrown his mother and sister "into the trash" when all three ladies were in conflict.
Meanwhile, Winter went on a date with her friend Chris, a Nigerian man living in America whom she had met on a dating app. The pair went rock climbing, and Winter said her energy with Chris was "intense" and "hot." She liked his strength and confidence.
Chantel said Winter likes the "chocolate" skin, and Winter showed off her own athleticism and skills on the date. Winter was finally proud of her body and felt "free."
Later on, Nicole returned home to her mother's house from work, and she didn't mention Alejandro at all. Nicole didn't want her mother to call her stupid or a liar, and she also didn't want to disappoint Lidia all over again.
Nicole said Lidia could be harsh and hurtful with her words, and so Nicole avoided a confrontation entirely. Nicole knew taking Alejandro back may mean losing her family, which resulted in her having a huge and difficult decision to make.
Pedro was then shown FaceTiming with his mother, who hoped she could move to the United States. Lidia was proud of her son for gaining status and making money, and she anticipated Pedro would buy her a house in America someday.
On the topic of Chantel, Lidia said Chantel was jealous and selfish and that his wife was at fault for the couple's issues. Lidia thought Pedro was ready to move forward and Chantel was stuck in the past.
Nicole and Lidia had been trying to convince Pedro to divorce Chantel for quite some time, but he said he wanted his marriage to work. He just needed to know that Chantel really cared about him.
Chantel told the cameras how she and Pedro didn't talk and had zero communication. She also didn't like Pedro talking to her family members when he wouldn't even talk to her.
Karen showed up to Chantel's house unannounced, again, but Chantel didn't want to say anything that would make her family change their minds about him. Chantel apparently loved the fact Pedro and her relatives were finally getting along and liked one another.
Chantel told Karen that she wasn't allowed to talk to Pedro in private behind her back, but Karen said she was doing her mother and mother-in-law duties. Karen just wanted to know what was going on, but Chantel had no desire to tell anybody anything.
"I need to figure things out on my own," Chantel noted.
Karen couldn't believe Pedro had called Chantel "lazy," and Chantel agreed that Pedro was the lazy one.
Karen and Chantel agreed that Pedro's expectations of his wife were "not fair," and Chantel said she worked a high-stress job that Pedro clearly didn't understand or respect.
Karen suggested they could set Pedro straight because there was a misunderstanding on his part, but Chantel didn't want her mother to be involved. Chantel didn't want her family to overstep their boundaries, but Karen joked about not being able to work within boundaries.
"My parents do have reason to be concerned. Pedro treats me with all of this hatred -- talking down on me and mocking me and trying to get a rise out of me," Chantel explained in a confessional.
"But I don't want them to know that, at least for now."