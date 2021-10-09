The former 90 Day Fiance stars appeared on a recent episode of 90 Day Bares All's second season on discovery+ and dished on their plans for having a baby.
"Okay, so now that you're 30, and I know that you've talked about this before, your desire to start a family -- is that on an accelerated timeline now?" 90 Day Bares All host Shaun Robinson asked Chantel.
"It is definitely on the timeline," Chantel confirmed, before looking at her husband, "Baby?"
Pedro replied, "I don't know," and then playfully pretended like he didn't understand what Shaun was saying in English, given he was born and raised in the Dominican Republic, so he wouldn't have to answer the question.
"Now you don't understand English," Chantel said with sarcasm.
When Shaun asked Pedro to picture "a little baby Pedro," Pedro joked that he needed to go to the bathroom.
"Well, I've got to do it before I turn 40!" Chantel insisted. "You know?"
Chantel revealed the romantic and intimate side of her relationship with Pedro has certainly not waned in recent months.
"Well, you know when you turn 30 they say that women peak in their thirties... I feel like we've been pretty consistent, sexually," Chantel said. "Wouldn't you say, baby?"
"She is thirsty!" Pedro admitted. "Very thirsty... She [wants] more and more and more."
Chantel clapped back at her husband and said, "Pedro, you're thirsty too!"
Pedro laughed about how Chantel spanks him or grabs his butt when she wants to put him to "work" in the bedroom.
The pair shared how they "get busy a lot," usually three or four times a week, and Chantel pointed out how Pedro likes to be intimate in the mornings when she's getting ready and bending over to floss her teeth.
Chantel said she thinks she's in "an unsexy position" at the time but it always seems to turn Pedro on for some reason.
"She's vulnerable!" Pedro said. "I find her vulnerable, and I look at my prey! Like there she is, right now! And [boom]! I [get her] from behind."
TLC has teased Season 3 of The Family Chantel will document the Everett and Jimeno clans balancing new relationships, new looks and new drama.
Chantel and Pedro originally appeared on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance, followed by stints on Seasons 2, 3 and 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
Chantel and Pedro met online over six years ago, and Chantel first introduced Pedro to her family under the false pretense of him coming to America on a student visa.
Pedro and Chantel have since weathered major marital ups and downs involving outspoken and stubborn family members as well as their own trust and jealousy issues.
Chantel learned from a friend in the Dominican Republic that Pedro's mother and sister allegedly set up her meeting with Pedro so they could eventually marry and Pedro could obtain a Green Card and have a better life in America.
Chantel and her family therefore wondered whether Pedro's family successfully tricked Pedro into marrying her or if he was even a part of this "conniving, evil, malicious" ploy to begin with.
All the while, Pedro's family accused Chantel of taking Pedro away from them and being a selfish, controlling wife. Pedro's mother and sister didn't like Chantel but hoped to move to the United States to be closer to Pedro.
The Family Chantel's first season featured both families gathering together twice in the Dominican Republic in order to hopefully talk out their issues and find peace, but mean words were thrown around and screaming erupted.
Chantel vented in one episode, "They're not receptive to any kindness. I hope all dogs go to heaven because Pedro's mom and sister are complete b-tches. There's no way [they're] going to be living with me under the same roof -- ever."
Season 2 of The Family Chantel focused more on Pedro and Chantel's siblings rather than on their own relationship.
Royal and Angenette were shown getting married in the Philippines, despite Chantel's loved ones questioning Angenette's intentions and whether she was using Royal to obtain a Green Card in the United States.
And Pedro's sister Nicole entered a serious relationship with New York City resident Alejandro, whom her mother disapproved of due to his appearance and career.
But Alejandro gave Nicole a promise ring and hinted towards wanting to get married during the show's finale.
In the meantime, Pedro and Chantel worked to build on their intimate connection, and Pedro found himself growing closer to Chantel's parents and siblings after facing major adversity in the past.