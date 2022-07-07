The Family Chantel couple Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno have filed for divorce and mutual restraining orders after six years of marriage.

Pedro, 30, pulled the plug on his marriage and filed for divorce from Chantel, 31, on May 27, according to online court records obtained by Us Weekly.

Chantel later filed her own petition as well as a mutual restraining order.

Chantel's current Instagram bio reads, "The whole time you though that you were not enough, you were over qualified."

Chantel has been shown saying that she didn't feel like anything she could do for Pedro was right or "enough" on The Family Chantel's currently-airing fourth season on TLC.

Chantel has also recently called Pedro a "liar" on her Instagram Stories.

Chantel has refuted some of Pedro's claims on the show -- including how he had allegedly invited Chantel to work outings only for her to decline. Chantel also denied how she supposedly never cleaned their house, In Touch Weekly reported.

Chantel also took a jab at Pedro when she reportedly posted a since-deleted Instagram video of herself making dinner.

"Cooking after a 12-hour shift at the hospital for a man who doesn't come home," the nurse wrote.

Neither Chantel or Pedro, however, has yet to publicly address their legal split.

Chantel and Pedro originally appeared on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance, followed by stints on Seasons 2, 3 and 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?. They've also starred on four seasons of The Family Chantel.

Chantel from Atlanta, GA, and Pedro from the Dominican Republic met online about seven years ago, and Chantel first introduced Pedro to her family under the false pretense of him coming to America on a student visa.

The pair got married in the U.S. much to the dismay of Chantel's family, who questioned the former baseball player's intentions. Chantel and Pedro proceeded to move out of a small apartment and into a big home together.

Pedro and Chantel weathered major marital ups and downs throughout the years, including stubborn and clashing family members as well as the couple's own trust and jealousy issues.

On Season 4 of the TLC spinoff, which premiered in early June, Chantel admitted to the cameras that she felt "low" because Pedro -- who used to treat her like a queen and affectionately call her "Pinky" -- wasn't living up to her expectations of him as a man and a husband. Chantel apparently missed the old Pedro and how compatible they used to be.

As for Pedro, he said he had always been supportive of Chantel's career and she didn't know how to be happy for him now that he was working a job as a real estate agent that he loved. Pedro also accused Chantel of being "lazy" and not cooking or cleaning enough for him while he's at the office.

"Sometimes, I don't even want to get home," Pedro said, adding how he liked to get home from work once Chantel was already asleep.

Chantel had noticed Pedro was working late most nights, and she accused him of being "rude and inconsiderate." Chantel, who had been trying to impress Pedro and make him happy, said her communication with Pedro was poor and he was living like he was single.

"I'm tired of doing everything by myself," complained Chantel, who had been working three days in a row comprised of 12-hour shifts in the hospital.

When Chantel cooked and cleaned, she said Pedro's attitude and treatment of her didn't change. She therefore felt like she couldn't do anything right in Pedro's eyes.

Pedro acknowledged how he and Chantel had grown apart, and Chantel told her husband that he treated her like she's stupid and annoying.

"Why are you even with me?" Chantel asked.

"Because I [didn't] know you were going to turn out like that," Pedro replied.

Chantel insisted she had been catering to Pedro with no respect or appreciation in return, and she said she was "sick and tired" of his ass. With that being said, Pedro called Chantel "lazy."

Chantel said Pedro was treating her poorly, just like his father had treated his mom Lidia. Chantel claimed Pedro's dad was all about disrespecting women and Pedro was behaving in the same manner.

Chantel then yelled at Pedro and dared him to tell her that he didn't like -- nevermind love -- her.

When Pedro hinted that Chantel was right, she left their house and slept at her brother River's that evening.

Chantel lamented about how she didn't want to lose her marriage but she wasn't sure if Pedro still loved her. Chantel believed that Pedro was intentionally trying to hurt her.

