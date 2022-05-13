"Five years into marriage, Chantel and Pedro have hit a rough patch," TLC teased of the new season.
"The only thing they can agree on is that they need to take serious steps to save their love... While Chantel and Pedro are struggling to save their marriage, will their families rally to support them or end up hammering the final nail in the coffin?"
In a lengthy trailer TLC released of the new season, Chantel laments in a confessional, "Things between Pedro and I are not okay."
Chantel appears to be at a loss for words and adds, "I don't know what [to do]. I don't know!"
Chantel's parents, Thomas and Karen Everett, also seem to notice Chantel and Pedro are out of step or at odds with each other. Karen threats to kick Pedro's ass if he doesn't treat her daughter right.
And Thomas asks Chantel, "I'm starting to put two and two together, Chantel. Where is Pedro?"
One of the major problems in Chantel and Pedro's relationship appears to be his new job.
Pedro, who previously worked in a warehouse, obtained his real estate license in July 2021, according to In Touch Weekly, and he's now listed as an agent with the Laura Delgado Realty Group.
Pedro tells producers inThe Family Chantel preview, "At my new job, I feel like a family there, but Chantel, she's choosing not to trust me."
Footage then flashes to Chantel yelling at her husband.
"You go to get your nails done with your co-workers and you can't even take a 30-minute walk with me," Chantel says.
"When I ask you where you're going, you're telling me it's none of my business, and you're coming home drunk."
"I swear to God," Pedro replies, "if I was to cheat on you, I [would have] left the house a long time ago."
Chantel insists, "You don't love me. You don't! You don't! You don't! Just say it!"
Although Chantel and Pedro moved into a house together in Georgia, which they purchased in January 2021, Karen points out in the promo how Chantel spent one night at her brother River Everett's house because she was "freaking upset."
And Pedro's sister Nicole Jimeno adds to the drama by suggesting Pedro should just divorce his wife.
"Why doesn't he divorce that woman?" Nicole asks their mom in Spanish. "Because at the end of the day, that woman is crazy."
Chantel finally admits with pain in her voice, "I don't want a separation. I love him. At the end of the day, if it comes to an end, I want it to be said that I did everything I could."
The preview ends with Chantel knocking on the door to Pedro's mother Lydia Jimeno's home for a conversation.
The fourth season of The Family Chantel will also feature Nicole focusing on herself and entering the Miss Dominican Republic pageant after her breakup with Alejandro, and Chantel's sister Winter Everett undergoing bariatric weight-loss surgery in Tijuana, Mexico, before looking for a new relationship post-Jah.
River decides it's time to leave the nest and turns to Pedro for support, and Pedro is also still dealing with a strained relationship with his sister and mother.
Chantel and Pedro originally appeared on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance, followed by stints on Seasons 2, 3 and 4 of90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
Chantel and Pedro met online about seven years ago, and Chantel first introduced Pedro to her family under the false pretense of him coming to America on a student visa. The pair got married in the U.S. much to the dismay of Chantel's family, who questioned the former baseball player's intentions.
Pedro and Chantel have since weathered major marital ups and downs involving outspoken and stubborn family members as well as their own trust and jealousy issues.