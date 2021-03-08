Disney+ is giving a glimpse of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The streaming service shared character posters for the upcoming Marvel series Monday.

The posters feature Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier, Daniel Bruhl as Baron Helmut Zemo and Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter.

Mackie's poster shows the actor wearing his red and black Falcon costume with the wings extended. Stan's poster shows the actor striking a pose and flexing his character's cybernetic arm.

Bruhl's poster shows the actor wearing the purple mask his character traditionally wears in the Marvel comics, while VanCamp's poster shows the actress wearing a blue outfit and a green leather coat.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is based on the Marvel Comics characters. The series is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and takes place after the events of the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame, which ended with Steve Rogers ( Chris Evans ), aka Captain America, passing his shield and title to Falcon.

The new show is created by Malcolm Spellman. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously said the series will give a "much deeper dive" into the Falcon and Winter Soldier's past and present lives.

Marvel released a trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in February that shows Falcon and the Winter Soldier go to couples therapy.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will premiere March 19 on Disney+.