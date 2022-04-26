Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new series The Essex Serpent.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for the limited series Tuesday featuring Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes

The Essex Serpent is based on the Sarah Perry novel of the same name, which takes place in Victorian-era England. The story follows Cora Seaborne (Danes), a widow who moves from London to a small village in Essex.

The preview shows Cora grow close to the village reverend, William Ransome (Hiddleston), amid strange events that the town attributes to the Essex Serpent, a mythological beast.

"[Cora] forms a surprising bond of science and skepticism with the local pastor, but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature," an official description reads.

Frank Dillane , Hayley Squires, Clemence Poesy and Jamael Westman also star.

The Essex Serpent is written by Anna Symon and directed by Clio Barnard.

The series will have a two-episode premiere May 13 on Apple TV+.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Hiddleston is known for playing Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Danes' most recent TV regular role was Carrie Mathison on the Showtime series Homeland.