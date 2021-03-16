Tom Hiddleston has joined the cast of the Apple TV+ series The Essex Serpent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple confirmed in a press release Tuesday that Hiddleston, 40, will star with Claire Danes in the upcoming drama series.

The Essex Serpent is based on the Sarah Perry novel of the same name. The story follows Cora, a woman who relocates from Victorian London to the small village of Aldwinter in Essex after the death of her abusive husband.

In Aldwinter, Cora is intrigued by a local superstition that a mythical creature known as the Essex Serpent has returned to the area.

Danes will play Cora, with Hiddleston to portray Will Ransome, the trusted leader of the small rural community.

Anna Symon adapted Perry's novel for the screen. Clio Barnard will direct the series and executive produce with Symon.

Hiddleston is known for playing Loki in Avengers: Endgame and other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He will reprise the role in the new Disney+ series Loki, which premieres in June.