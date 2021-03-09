Queen Latifah's series The Equalizer will return for a second season.

CBS confirmed in a tweet Tuesday that it renewed the crime drama for Season 2.

"She's here to light things up. @IAMQUEENLATIFAH returns as the @TheEqualizerCBS for Season 2," the network wrote.

The Equalizer official Twitter account also shared the news.

"An Equalizer has to read between the lines, and these lines are lit for #TheEqualizer to return for Season 2," the post reads.

The Equalizer centers on Robyn McCall, a single mother who uses her extensive skills to help people in New York City. The show is a reboot of the 1980s series of the same name, which starred Edward Woodward as Robert McCall.

The original series previously inspired two films starring Denzel Washington as Robert McCall.

Queen Latifah's The Equalizer premiered in February following Super Bowl LV.

"The Equalizer has proven more than equal to the task of engaging viewers and racking up wins on Sunday night," CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said in a statement. "We're extremely proud to see this outstanding broadcast drama, led by Queen Latifah , punch through the competitive landscape and return for a second season."

The Equalizer co-stars Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira, Laya DeLeon Hayes, Lorraine Toussaint and Chris Noth. Queen Latifah, Liz Friedlander, Richard Lindheim and Debra Martin Chase serve as executive producers.