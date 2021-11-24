The Eagles will go on tour next year with each show featuring their Grammy Award-winning, "Hotel California." Tickets go on sale soon.

Don Haley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy Schmidt, along with newer bandmates, country star Vince Gill , and Glenn Frey's son, Deacon, announced the 2022 tour on Wednesday.

Deacon and Gill joined the band in 2017 in the wake of the death of Glenn Frey, a guitarist for the Eagles, who died at age 67 in January 2016 of complications from rheumatoid arthritis, acute ulcerative colitis and pneumonia, according to a band statement.

The tour will run from Feb. 19 - June 26 with concerts set in Savannah, Ga.; Charlotte, N.C.; Orlando, Fla., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Tampa, Fla.; Raleigh, N.C.; Atlanta and Austin, Texas.

Tickets will go on sale next week, with pre-sales starting on Dec. 2 and regular sale on Dec. 3.

"Each show will feature 'Hotel California,' played from beginning to end, accompanied by an orchestra and choir, along with an additional set of the band's greatest hits," the rock legends announced.