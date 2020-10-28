Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Dig.

The Dig is based on the John Preston novel of the same name, which explores a famous archaeological dig in Sutton Hoo, England, in 1939. The story centers on Edith Pretty (Mulligan), a widow, and Basil Brown (Fiennes) and Peggy Preston (James), two archaeologists who help Edith excavate her property.

"As WWII looms, a wealthy widow hires an amateur archaeologist to excavate the burial mounds on her estate. When they make a historic discovery, the echoes of Britain's past resonate in the face of its uncertain future," an official synopsis reads.

The teaser photos show Edith, Basil and Peggy on Edith's property.

"Get your trowels out! We've got your first look at THE DIG," Netflix captioned the post.

Other photos show Edith, Basil and Peggy resting in a rustic structure.

The Dig is directed by Simon Stone (The Daughter) and co-stars Johnny Flynn, Ben Chaplin, Ken Stott and Monica Dolan. Gabrielle Tana is producing the film.

The Dig was initially to star Fiennes and Nicole Kidman and be produced by BBC Films. Mulligan joined the movie after the project moved to Netflix. Filming began in 2019.

Netflix said The Dig is coming soon.