Netflix is teasing the new film The Devil All the Time.

The streaming service shared a poster for the psychological thriller Monday featuring Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson

The poster shows glimpses of Holland, Pattinson, Bill Skarsgard, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Eliza Scanlen and Mia Wasikowska in character. Netflix will release a trailer for the film soon.

The Devil All the Time is based on the Donald Ray Pollock novel of the same name. The film is directed and co-written by Antonio Campos, with Jake Gyllenhaal and Randall Poster as producers.

The new movie follows several "compelling and bizarre" characters from the end of World War II into the 1960s. The story centers on Arvin Russell, a young man who "fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family."

Skarsgard and Bennett play Arvin's parents, Willard and Charlotte, with Pattinson as an unholy preacher, Clarke and Keough as a twisted couple and Stan as a crooked sheriff.

Holland and Stan previously co-starred in Avengers: Endgame and other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Holland plays Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, while Stan portrays Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier.

Holland will also star in a film adaptation of the Uncharted video game series. The movie started production in July.