The Demi Lovato Show, a talk show that will tackle social topics, will premiere July 30 on The Roku Channel.

Lovato will be joined by a celebrity guests in each ten-minute episode of the series as they discuss topics such as activism, feminism, gender identity, sex and body positivity, mental health and UFOs.

Celebrity guests will be announced at a later date.

Hannah Lux Davis serves as director with Lovato, Scooter Braun, JD Roth, Adam Greener, Alison Kaye, Scott Manson, Todd Yasui and Sara Hansemann serving as executive producers.

The Demi Lovato Show was originally set for the now-defunct Quibi streaming service and was first announced in February 2020.

"Some conversations can be difficult, but I've never been one to shy away from speaking candidly about things," Lovato said in a statement.

"We wanted to create a space that normalizes living your own truth -- where people can speak, engage and more importantly, learn, together. There's something therapeutic about having raw discussions that people can relate to and with The Demi Lovato Show no topics are off limits and opinions are welcome. I'm so excited for people to see how these conversations unfold on The Roku Channel," they continued.

Lovato is also set to star in NBC pilot Hungry alongside Valerie Bertinelli. The show follows a group of friends who are a part of a food issues group.

Lovato announced in May that they identify as non-binary and changed their pronouns to they/them.