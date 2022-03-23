The CW Network has announced it renewed seven more of its scripted series for the 2022-23 television season.

The shows that will be returning are All American, The Flash, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, Superman & Lois and Walker.

"As we prepare for the 2022-23 season, these scripted series, along with the alternative series we renewed earlier, will serve as the start of a solid foundation utilizing some of our most-watched series for us to build on for next year and beyond," Mark Pedowitz -- chairman and chief executive officer of The CW Network -- said in a statement Tuesday.

"These dramas are also important to our overall digital strategy, as they are some of our most-streamed and socially-engaged programming, and we look forward to adding more new and returning series to help strengthen and expand our multiplatform footprint."

The shows join the previously announced renewed series, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Masters of Illusion and World's Funniest Animals.