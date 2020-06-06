The CW Network said it has added to its fall TV lineup Devils, an international thriller starring Alessandro Borghi and Patrick Dempsey.

The show will air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. and will be paired with the new investigative drama Coroner, which will start at 9 p.m.

No premiere date has been announced.

Devils is a collaboration of Sky Italia and Lux Vide, in association with Sky Studios, Orange Studio and OCS.

According to a news release, Devils follows Massimo Ruggero (Borghi), "the charismatic yet ruthless Head of Trading at NYL, one of the world's most important investment banks, and his mentor, NYL's CEO Dominic Morgan (Dempsey.)

"After Dominic appoints another colleague over Massimo following a bitter promotion battle, Massimo finds himself named prime suspect in a murder investigation," the synopsis continued. "Fighting to clear his name, Massimo becomes involved in an intercontinental financial war and is forced to choose between supporting Dominic or going up against him."

The small-screen adaptation of Guido Maria Brera's novel I Diavoli co-stars Laia Costa, Kasia Smutniak, Lars Mikkelsen, Malachi Kirby, Paul Chowdhry, Pia Mechler, Harry Michell and Sallie Harmsen.