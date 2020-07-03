The CW has decided not to renew its Riverdale spinoff, Katy Keene, for a second season.

Producer Warner Bros. is shopping the Lucy Hale -led show around to other networks in the hopes of finding it a new home.

"From the first #katykeene table read. It seems like a dream. So proud of this show and the beautiful souls who came together to make it," writer and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted Thursday, along with a cast photo and a broken-heart emoji.

The show's acting ensemble included Ashleigh Murray, Julia Chan and Jonny Beauchamp.

Like Riverdale, Katy Keene is based on characters from the Archie Comics franchise. The spinoff follows young artist friends as they struggle to start their careers.