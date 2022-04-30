The CW has canceled its superhero shows Batwoman and DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

Batwoman, starring Javicia Leslie in the title role, is ending with its third season.

"I was taught that words have power and we speak our life into existence. Well, I spoke this role into my life, and what an honor it has been to watch it play out exactly how it was meant to," Leslie wrote on social media Friday. "Family, this Bat Team is ours...HERstory was made and it can never be taken."

The Batwoman Writers Room Twitter account said: "Javicia is a real life Superhero. A champion for everyone. And a protector of kindness. We will always be inspired by you, @JaviciaLeslie. And we will always appreciate you."

DC Legends of Tomorrow wrapped its seventh season in March and the show will not return for an eighth on the network.

"Well, folks. It's been an incredible run. However, the CW has let us know that there will be no season 8 of #LegendsOfTomorrow," co-showrunner Keto Shimizu tweeted Friday.

"We are heartbroken, but also immensely grateful for the amazing work our cast, crew, and writers have contributed to the little show that could."

Shimizu added: "Thank you to our fans; your love and passion for our strange band of misfits has made every break, every script, every daily, every cut, and every mix worth all the hard work. We see you, we love you, and you'll always have a place on the Waverider."