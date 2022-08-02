Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Curse of Bridge Hollow.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared photos for the horror-comedy film Tuesday featuring Marlon Wayans and Priah Ferguson.

Wayans and Ferguson play a father-daughter duo who team up to face a supernatural menace that's haunting their hometown.

Kelly Rowland, Rob Riggle, John Michael Higgins, Nia Vardalos, Lauren Lapkus, Holly J. Barrett, Myles Perez, Abi Monterey and Helen Slayton-Hughes also star.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow will see Wayans and Ferguson's characters take on a pesky poltergeist who's bringing Halloween decorations to life.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow premieres Oct. 14 on Netflix.

Wayans is known for the Scary Movie film series, while Ferguson plays Erica Sinclair on the Netflix series Stranger Things.