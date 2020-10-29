Netflix previously released a trailer centering on Charles and Diana. Tobias Menzies, who plays Prince Philip, said in an interview with Deadline in June that Charles and Diana will be a "big part" of Season 4.
The Crown follows the reign of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II throughout the decades. The series features new actors every two seasons, with Imelda Staunton to play the queen in Seasons 5 and 6.
The Crown is created by Peter Morgan and will end with a sixth and final season on Netflix.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.