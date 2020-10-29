Netflix is giving a glimpse of The Crown Season 4.

The preview shows the queen (Colman) and Thatcher come face to face during a sit-down meeting. The conversation hints at future tensions to come.

"Your majesty. I think we have enough respect for one another personally to ask ourselves some of the bigger questions, woman to woman," Thatcher says. "We are the same age, after all."

"Really?" the queen inquires.

"Just six months between us," Thatcher confirms.

"Oh? And who is the senior?" the queen asks.

"I am, ma'am," Thatcher responds.

Netflix previously released a trailer centering on Charles and Diana. Tobias Menzies, who plays Prince Philip, said in an interview with Deadline in June that Charles and Diana will be a "big part" of Season 4.

The Crown follows the reign of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II throughout the decades. The series features new actors every two seasons, with Imelda Staunton to play the queen in Seasons 5 and 6.

The Crown is created by Peter Morgan and will end with a sixth and final season on Netflix.