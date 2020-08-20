"Something as important as the monarchy simply cannot be allowed to fail," the queen (Colman) says in the teaser.
The Crown is a historical drama that follows Queen Elizabeth's reign throughout the decades. Seasons 3 and 4 feature Colman and Tobias Menzies as the queen and Prince Philip, with Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles.
Menzies said in an interview with Deadline in June that Charles and Diana will be a "big part" of Season 4.
"In a way, the kids start to come into the foreground," the actor said. "Charles comes into the foreground. Diana is a big part of Season 4."
Netflix confirmed in July that The Crown will end after Season 6, rather than Season 5.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons," series creator Peter Morgan said.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.