The Crown has found its Prince Philip for Seasons 5 and 6.

Netflix confirmed Thursday that British actor Jonathan Pryce , 73, will play Philip in the show's final two seasons.

Pryce joins Imelda Staunton, who will portray Queen Elizabeth II, and Lesley Manville, who will play Princess Margaret, in Seasons 5 and 6.

Pryce previously collaborated with Netflix on the film The Two Popes. The movie, released in November, starred Pryce and Anthony Hopkins as the future Pope Francis and Pope Benedict XVI.

"I'm delighted to be working with Netflix again," Pryce said in statement. "The positive experience I had making 'The Two Popes' has given me the confidence to tackle the daunting prospect of portraying Prince Philip."

"To be doing so with [series creator] Peter Morgan in the company of Imelda and Lesley will be a joy," he added.

Pryce will take over the role of Philip from Tobias Menzies, who played the prince in Season 3 and will return in the upcoming fourth season. Matt Smith portrayed Philip in Seasons 1 and 2.

Netflix confirmed in July that The Crown will air for a sixth and final season. The series was originally to have a six-season run, but Morgan said in January that the show would end after Season 5.

"As we started to discuss the rich storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons," Morgan said in July.

The Crown follows the reign of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II throughout the decades. Claire Foy played the queen in Seasons 1 and 2, while Olivia Colman portrays the monarch in Seasons 3 and 4.

Netflix released Season 3 of The Crown in November. The streaming service has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 4, which will feature Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles and Emma Corrin as Princess Diana.

Pryce is known for such films as Glengarry Glen Ross, Evita and Tomorrow Never Dies. He played the High Sparrow on the HBO series Game of Thrones.