'The Crown' to have sixth and final season on Netflix
UPI News Service, 07/09/2020
Historical drama series The Crown will have a sixth and final season on Netflix.
ADVERTISEMENT
The streaming service announced Thursday that it renewed the series for Season 6.
"News from the palace: we can confirm there will be a sixth (and final) season of @TheCrownNetflix, in addition to the previously announced five!" the company tweeted.
The Crown was originally to have a six-season run. In January, series creator Peter Morgan said the show would end after Season 5.
Morgan said Thursday that he reconsidered his decision in order to do the show "justice."
"As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons," he said.
Netflix released Season 3 of The Crown in November. The streaming service has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 4, which had largely finished filming before production was shut down due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.