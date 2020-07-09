Historical drama series The Crown will have a sixth and final season on Netflix.

The streaming service announced Thursday that it renewed the series for Season 6.

"News from the palace: we can confirm there will be a sixth (and final) season of @TheCrownNetflix, in addition to the previously announced five!" the company tweeted.

The Crown was originally to have a six-season run. In January, series creator Peter Morgan said the show would end after Season 5.

Morgan said Thursday that he reconsidered his decision in order to do the show "justice."

"As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons," he said.

The Crown follows the reign of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II throughout the decades. Claire Foy played the queen in Seasons 1 and 2, while Olivia Colman portrays the monarch in Seasons 3 and 4. Imelda Staunton will play the queen in Season 5.

Netflix released Season 3 of The Crown in November. The streaming service has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 4, which had largely finished filming before production was shut down due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"In a way, the kids start to come into the foreground," the actor said. "Charles comes into the foreground. Diana is a big part of Season 4."