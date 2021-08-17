Netflix is giving a glimpse of The Crown Season 5.

The Crown is a historical drama series that follows Queen Elizabeth II's reign throughout the decades. The cast changes as the characters age.

West replaces Josh O'Connor, who played Charles in Seasons 3 and 4, while Debicki takes over for Emma Corrin, who portrayed Diana in Season 4.

Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth in Season 5, with Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and Jonny Lee Miller as John Major. Netflix previously released a photo of Staunton as the queen.

Season 5 storylines will include Diana's bombshell Panorama interview on the BBC. Production on the season started in the United Kingdom in July.

West is known for playing Jimmy McNulty on The Wire and Noah Solloway on The Affair. Debicki starred in the films The Great Gatsby and Tenet.