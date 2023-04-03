The Crowded Room follows Danny Sullivan (Holland), a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979.
"A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator Rya Goodwin (Seyfried), Danny's life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation," an official description reads.
The Crowded Room will have a three-episode premiere June 9, with subsequent episodes to follow weekly.
Holland is known for playing Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.