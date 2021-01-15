'The Crew' trailer shows Kevin James play NASCAR crew chief
UPI News Service, 01/15/2021
Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series The Crew.
The streaming service shared a trailer for the comedy Friday featuring Kevin James as Kevin Gibson, a NASCAR crew chief for the fictional Bobby Spencer Racing team.
The preview shows Kevin (James) clash with Catherine (Jillian Mueller), Spencer's daughter, who takes over the team for her father. Kevin and his crew stick together as Catherine tries to modernize the team.
