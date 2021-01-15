Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series The Crew.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the comedy Friday featuring Kevin James as Kevin Gibson, a NASCAR crew chief for the fictional Bobby Spencer Racing team.

The preview shows Kevin (James) clash with Catherine (Jillian Mueller), Spencer's daughter, who takes over the team for her father. Kevin and his crew stick together as Catherine tries to modernize the team.

The Crew features Jeff Lowell as writer, showrunner and executive producer and co-stars Freddie Stroma, Sarah Stiles, Gary Anthony Williams and Dan Ahdoot.

In addition, Deadline said Paris Berelc and Bruce McGill will guest star. Berelc will play Jessie, a young race car driver, while McGill will play Spencer.

The Crew will premiere Feb. 15, the day after the Daytona 500 race.

The Crew marks James' first series regular role since his CBS sitcom Kevin Can Wait, which ended in 2018. He is best known for playing Doug Heffernan on the CBS series The King of Queens.