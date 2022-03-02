HOME > The Courtship 'The Courtship's cast of suitors wooing Nicole Remy in Regency-era England announced by NBC

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/02/2022



The cast of , a new Regency-era NBC reality dating series featuring a heroine looking for love in a group of 16 eligible suitors, has officially been announced.



Nicole Remy -- a Seattle-based modern girl tired of modern dating with all of its apps and swiping right or left on pictures -- will be shown dating 16 men in a 19th century castle in the English countryside when premieres Sunday, March 6 at 8PM ET/PT on NBC.



, hosted by writer and broadcaster Rick Edwards and seemingly inspired by Netflix's smash-hit Bridgerton drama, will essentially be a blast from the past, with the production transporting Nicole back to England's Regency-era in the 1800s as she attempts to find true love.



The suitors, dressed in period costumes and hailing from multiple countries, will attempt to out-romance each other to win Nicole's heart via carriage rides, masquerade balls and handwritten letters.



And the competition will heat up when the men will be asked to battle it out in archery and fencing.



's trailer also teases how Nicole and her suitors will go on dates involving ballroom dancing, horseback riding, boating and more. And in one preview clip, Nicole kisses a man on a carousel.



"Nicole and her pursuers swap modern-day sensibilities for grand-courting gestures of the past," the network revealed.



But leaving the modern world behind will present its fair share of challenges for Nicole's admirers, as they must also win over the approval of Nicole's father Claude Remy as well as her mother Claire Spain-Remy, sister Danielle "Danie" Baker, and best friend Tessa Cleary.



Serving as Nicole's "advisors," her family and close friend will choose dates for the heroine and help her uncover the suitor most deserving of her heart.



Eliminations will occur at a weekly "farewell ball," where Nicole must decide if she wants a particular romance to continue or end. If she decides to send a suitor home, he will receive a carriage ride back to the modern world.



NBC has teased that will feature competition, romance, and chivalry as one courtship after the next is put to the test.



Surprise guests will make appearances throughout the season, and will also be available for streaming on Peacock the day after an episode airs on NBC.



was first announced in July 2021 -- about six months after Bridgerton premiered on Netflix and became the most-watched series in the streaming service's history -- as Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance, a nod to the classic Jane Austen novel.

Season 2 of Bridgerton will premiere on Netflix on March 25, less than three weeks after debuts on NBC.



Below is a list of the 16 eligible suitors who will be competing for Nicole Remy's heart on .



- Mr. Daniel Bochicchio from Staten Island, NY



- Mr. Giuseppe Castronovo from Point Pleasant, NJ



- Mr. Lincoln Chapman from Nashville, TN



- Mr. Christian Lee Cones from Los Angeles, CA



- Mr. Lewis Echavarria from Miami, FL



- Mr. Jaquan Holland from Los Angeles, CA



- Mr. Derek Kesseler from Vancouver, BC



- Capt. Danny Kim from Seoul, South Korea



- Mr. Alex "Achilles" King from San Diego, CA



- Mr. Chandler "Chan" Luxe from West Hollywood, CA



- Mr. Charlie Mumbray from Kent, England



- Mr. Peter Saffa from Defiance, MO



- Dr. Jarrett Schanzer from Miami, FL



- Mr. Nate Shanklin from Sacramento, CA



- Mr. Caleb Ward from Hampton, VA







About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

