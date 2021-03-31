The show's official Twitter account confirmed Tuesday that Harris, 43, and Green, 47, will appear on the ABC series.
"We're so excited to have Brian Austin Green (@withBAGpod) and Danielle Harris (@halloweengal) guest starring on #TheConners this season!" the show tweeted alongside stills of Harris and Green.
The Conners is a sequel and spinoff to the series Roseanne, which originally aired for nine seasons from 1988 to 1996. Harris played Molly Tilden, the Conners' neighbor and a high school rival to Darlene (Sara Gilbert), in Season 5 of Roseanne.
Harris will reprise Molly in one episode of The Conners airing April 7. The episode will show Molly (Harris) and Darlene (Gilbert) reconnect and become close.
Green will play Jeff, a "quirky, free spirit traveler who lives out of his van," in two upcoming episodes.
In addition, Candice Bergen will return as Barb, the sharp-tongued mother of Ben (Jay R. Ferguson). She will reprise the character in two new episodes.
The Conners is in the midst of its third season. A member of the show's technical crew died on set this month after having a fatal medical event.
