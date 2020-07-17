The Chicks appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss why they dropped Dixie from their name.

"Well just because of everything that's going on in the world. It was about time. We had wanted to change it for a long time actually," member Natalie Maines said on Thursday.

"We started using DCX a lot and The Chicks a lot when we could. We hoped it would catch on, but it didn't. So, in the moment now we just felt that it was right and we didn't even have to have much discussion about it. We just all wanted to do it right away," she continued.

The Chicks, formerly known as The Dixie Chicks, officially changed their name in June. The change followed pressure from those who object to Dixie as a nostalgic nickname for the South, specifically the states that composed the Confederacy.

The group also consists of Emily Robinson and Martie Maguire. Robinson gave other names the band considered before settling on The Chicks.

"One of the ones that came up was our initials, but spelled out as men, so we'd go from Chicks to Men," she said while laughing.

The Chicks also considered using nicknames from their past including Puss 'N Boots and Woolly Puddin'.

The Chicks performed their protest anthem, "March March," which appears on their newly released album, Gaslighter. The album is their first in 14 years.