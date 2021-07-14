MTV is giving a glimpse of The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies.

The network shared a trailer for the new season of the reality competition series Wednesday.

The preview introduces the cast and some of the new challenges to come. The season is the 37th season of The Challenge and takes place in Croatia.

Spies, Lies and Allies features 34 contestants, 18 of whom are from the United States. 15 of the contestants are Challenge veterans, including Cory Wharton and Season 36 winners C.T. Tamburello and Amber Borzotra.

"Set in the picturesque Mediterranean coast of Croatia, elite U.S. Agents join forces with an assortment of International Operatives, all armed with killer competitive instincts," an official description reads. "With the assignment constantly evolving, these agents will be tested both mentally and physically to win their share of $1 million in this epic new chapter of The Challenge spy games."

Spies, Lies and Allies is hosted by TJ Lavin. The season premieres Aug. 11 at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.