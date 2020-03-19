MTV is giving a glimpse of The Challenge Season 35, Total Madness.

The network released a trailer for the reality competition series Wednesday that unveils a new twist for the season.

In the preview, Host TJ Lanvin announces the "biggest" twist of the show thus far: that all players must win an elimination in order to compete in the final.

"I'm done with people skating by. I'm done with people just going under the radar," Lanvin says.

The trailer also teases other drama to come, including new hookups, a potential breakup, and tense rivalries. Stephen Bear and Kailah Casilas are seen hooking up, while Jenna Compono is seen fighting with her boyfriend, Zach Nichols, who is not competing this season.

Total Madness will also feature Season 34 winners Chris "CT" Tamburello, Jordan Wiseley, Dee Nguyen and Rogan O'Connor, and other Challenge alums, along with seven Challenge rookies.

The Challenge has featured alums from The Real World, Road Rules, Big Brother, Love Island UK, Vanderpump Rules and other reality shows. In the show, contestants compete against each other in a series of extreme challenges.

Total Madness premieres April 1 at 8 p.m. ET.