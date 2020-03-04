MTV is unveiling its cast for The Challenge Season 35.

The network announced Wednesday that Season 34 winners Chris "CT" Tamburello, Jordan Wiseley, Dee Nguyen and Rogan O'Connor will return in Season 35, titled Total Madness.

Tamburello, Wiseley, Nguyen and O'Connor will be joined by their Season 34 castmate Tori Deal and a number of other former Challenge stars. The new season premieres April 1 at 8 p.m. ET.

MTV shared a trailer for Total Madness that shows the contestants facing "the most dangerous" challenges yet. Host T.J. Lavin also teases "the biggest twist" of the show to come.

The Challenge has featured alums fromThe Real World, Road Rules, Big Brother, Love Island UK, Vanderpump Rules and other reality shows. In the show, contestants compete against each other in a series of extreme challenges.

Total Madness will also feature The Challenge alums Aneesa Ferreira, Ashley Mitchell, Cory Wharton, Jenna Compono, Jennifer West, Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio, Josh Martinez, Kailah Casilas, Kyle Christie, Mattie Breaux, Melissa Reeves, Nany Gonzalez, Nelson Thomas, Stephen Bear, Tula "Big T" Fazakerley and Wes Bergmann.

In addition, the season will feature Challenge rookies Asaf Goren, Bayleigh Dayton, Christopher Jordan "Swaggy C" Williams, Faysal Shawn "Fessy" Shafaat, Jay Starrett, Jennifer Lee and Kaycee Clark.