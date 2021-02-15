The Challenge couple Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols are expecting their first child together.

The television personalities announced Compono's pregnancy in an Instagram post Sunday on Valentine's Day.

Compono shared a slideshow of maternity photos, which included pictures of herself holding up a sonogram while posing with Nichols.

"Happy Valentine's Day! Zach & I are expecting our first baby," Compono wrote. "After our wedding was postponed, we decided to start the next chapter of our lives. It really wasn't a hard decision for us, we were both super excited and ready."

"Luckily, we were fortunate enough to get pregnant on our first try and have had zero complications regarding my first trimester," she said. "We are truly blessed and we can't wait to meet our little one in August."

Nichols confirmed the news in a post on his own account.

"Happy Valentine's Day! I gave Jenna some lovin, and she's giving me a family. I have never been this excited," he said. "August couldn't come soon enough... because that is when Jenna will officially be a milf."

Fellow Challenge alum Britni Thornton, Floribama Shore's Gus Caleb Smyrnios and Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"That's amazing so happy for y'all!!!" Smyrnios said.

"@jennacompono congrats you two," Pivarnick added.

Compono and Nichols first met during The Challenge: Battle of the Exes 2 in 2014. The couple got engaged in New York in December 2019.

"I hope he knows what he's getting himself into! ...I said yes," Compono said on Instagram at the time.

Compono and Nichols originally planned to marry Saturday but postponed their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Compono and Nichols have both appeared on The Real World and competed in several seasons of The Challenge. The pair most recently appeared in The Challenge: Total Madness.