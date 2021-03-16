The Challenge: All Stars is coming to Paramount+ on April 1, the streaming service announced on Tuesday, with a new trailer for the competition series.

The series is bringing back 22 of the most iconic Challenge stars from the original Real World and Road Rules.

The contestants are returning for a chance to win the $500,000 grand prize.

Ace Amerson, Alton Williams, Aneesa Ferreira, Arissa Hill, Beth Stolarczyk, Darrell Taylor, Derrick Kosinski, Eric 'Big Easy' Banks, Jemmye Carroll, Jisela Delgado, Jonna Mannion, Katie Cooley, KellyAnne Judd, Kendal Sheppard, Laterrian Wallace, Mark Long, Nehemiah Clark, Ruthie Alcaide, Syrus Yarbrough, Teck Holmes, Trishelle Cannatella and Yes Duffy are among the competitors.

The trailer promises that The Challenge: All Stars will reignite old rivalries and even romance.

Paramount+ was launched in March with The Real World Homecoming: New York, which brought back the cast from the first season of The Real World.