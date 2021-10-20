Paramount+ released the trailer for The Challenge: All Stars Season 2 on Wednesday. The season premieres Nov. 11 on the streaming service.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Season 2 trailer shows contestants leaping between moving trucks, smashing cinder blocks, carrying colored Tetris blocks and other obstacle course activities. The prize for the winner is $500,000.

Paramount+ gave season 2 the green light on Oct. 13. The original series aired on MTV and pit stars of the network's reality series The Real World and Road Rules against each other in competitions.

The streaming service debuted its All Star edition April 1. Road Rules star Yes Duffy won the first season.

The Season 2 contestants are Ayanna Mackins, Brad Fiorenza, Casey Cooper, Cohutta Grindstaff, Darrell Taylor, Derek Chavez, Derrick Kosinski, Janelle Casanave, Jasmine Reynaud, Jodi Weatherton, Jonna Mannion, Katie Doyle, Kendal Darnell, Laterrian Wallace, Leah Gillingwater, Melinda Collins, MJ Garrett, Nehemiah Clark, Ryan Kehoe, Sophia Pasquis, Steve Meinke, Teck Holmes, Tina Barta and Tyler Duckworth.