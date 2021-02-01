Nana Mensah, Bob Balaban and more have been cast in Netflix dramedy series The Chair, starring and executive produced by Sandra Oh.

The Chair is a six-episode, half-hour series that centers on Ji-Yoon (Oh), the chair of an English department at a small university. Jay Duplass and Holland Taylor also star.

David Morse and Everly Carganilla have been cast as series regulars along with Mensah and Balaban.

Ji Yong Lee, Mallory Low, Marcia DeBonis, Ron Crawford, Ella Rubin and Bob Stephenson have been cast in guest starring roles. Production has started in Pittsburgh.

Mensah will portray progressive English professor Yasmin 'Yaz' McKay who is a close friend of Ji-Yoon. Balaban will play distinguished English professor Elliot Rentz who is set in his ways.

Morse will appear as Dean Paul Larson with Carganilla as Ji-Yoon's young daughter Ju-Hee 'Ju Ju' Kim. Lee will play Ji-Yoon's father and Low as Lila, a teaching fellow for Professor Dobson's (Duplass) class.

DeBonis will play assistant to the chair of the English department Laurie, Crawford as professor John McHale who is on the verge of retirement, Rubin as undergrad student Dafna and Stephenson as tech repairman Horatio.

Amanda Peet is writing, producing and serving as showrunner on The Chair. Annie Julia Wyman co-wrote the pilot episode and Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff -- Peet's husband -- and D.B. Weiss are executive producing.