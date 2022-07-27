The BBC on Wednesday announced that Season 2 of its crime drama The Capture will premiere on British screens in August.

A slate of first-look photos from the second season was also released.

While it has been confirmed that Season 2 will air on BBC One next month, an exact release date has not yet been announced.

Created, written and directed by Bob Chanan, Season 1 of The Capture premiered in 2019 and followed a British conspiracy surrounding the murder of a well-known lawyer. While the crime is caught on CCTV, the conspiracy grows when it is discovered that the footage might not tell the whole story.

The BBC said that Season 2 of The Capture "will again question if we can really believe what we see."

"Britain is under siege: hacked news feeds, manipulated media, and interference in politics. Entrenched in the UK's own 'Correction' unit, DCI Rachel Carey finds herself in the middle of a new conspiracy - with a new target," the broadcaster said. "Escalating from the CCTV thriller of series one, the six-part run features 'invisible' assassins, the terrifying rise of deepfake technology, the ever-growing tension between government and Big Tech, and corruption at the heart of the British media."

A number of returning actors from Season 1 will be returning for the second installment.

This includes Holliday Grainger in the starring role as Detective Inspector Rachel Carey, along with Ben Miles and Hellboy's Ron Perlman.

A group of new faces will also be joining the cast, headlined by Indira Varma , known for her work on Game of Thrones and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Other new players include Succession's Rob Yang and Peaky Blinders star Charlie Murphy.

The 11 exclusive pictures released by the BBC showed off many of these characters as they work to solve the mystery.

Season 1 of The Capture was released to positive acclaim in the U.K, and each episode drew an average of 7.7 million viewers, according to the BBC.

It was also the most-requested new show on the broadcaster's streaming service, BBC iPlayer.

The star of Season 1, Callum Turner, was nominated for a British Academy Television Award for Best Actor for his performance.

Turner, whose character went to prison at the end of the first season, is not currently listed to reprise his role in Season 2.