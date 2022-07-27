'The Capture' Season 2 to premiere in August on BBC
UPI News Service, 07/27/2022
The BBC on Wednesday announced that Season 2 of its crime drama The Capture will premiere on British screens in August.
ADVERTISEMENT
A slate of first-look photos from the second season was also released.
While it has been confirmed that Season 2 will air on BBC One next month, an exact release date has not yet been announced.
Created, written and directed by Bob Chanan, Season 1 of The Capture premiered in 2019 and followed a British conspiracy surrounding the murder of a well-known lawyer. While the crime is caught on CCTV, the conspiracy grows when it is discovered that the footage might not tell the whole story.
The BBC said that Season 2 of The Capture "will again question if we can really believe what we see."
"Britain is under siege: hacked news feeds, manipulated media, and interference in politics. Entrenched in the UK's own 'Correction' unit, DCI Rachel Carey finds herself in the middle of a new conspiracy - with a new target," the broadcaster said. "Escalating from the CCTV thriller of series one, the six-part run features 'invisible' assassins, the terrifying rise of deepfake technology, the ever-growing tension between government and Big Tech, and corruption at the heart of the British media."
A number of returning actors from Season 1 will be returning for the second installment.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.