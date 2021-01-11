The Boys, Soul and Palm Springs won big at the inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards, which honored films and television shows across superhero/comic book, sci-fi, fantasy, horror, action and animation categories.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kevin Smith and Dani Fernandez hosted the ceremony during a special broadcast on The CW. The event followed COVID-19 safety protocols.

Amazon's The Boys took home a leading four awards including Best Superhero Series, Best Actor in a Superhero Series for Anthony Starr, Best Villain in a Series for Starr and Best Actress in a Superhero Series for Aya Cash.

Disney and Pixar's animated feature Soul won three awards including Best Animated Movie, Best Voice Actor in a Animated Movie for Jamie Foxx and Best Voice Actress in a Animated Movie for Tina Fey.

Hulu's Palm Springs also won three awards for Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie, Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie for Andy Samberg and Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie for Cristin Milioti.

Da 5 Bloods won Best Action Movie, The Old Guard won Best Superhero Movie, The Invisible Man won Best Horror Movie, Jim Carrey won Best Villain in a Movie for Sonic the Hedgehog, Vikings won Best Action Series, Bojack Horseman won Best Animated Series, Lovecraft Country won Best Horror Series and The Mandalorian won Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series.

The Legacy Award was presented to Star Trek for its cultural impact. Franchise stars Patrick Stewart and Sonequa Martin-Green accepted the award.

A full list of winners can be found on the Critics Choice Association's official website.