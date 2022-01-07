The Boys Season 3 will premiere on June 3, Amazon Prime Video announced on Friday.

The eight-episode third season will be kicked off with three episodes followed by new installments arriving weekly until the season finale on July 8.

"More dates for ya to put in a planner, carve into your wall, however you remember something important," the official Twitter account for The Boys said alongside a list Season 3 premiere dates.

Amazon has released a brief teaser trailer for Season 3 that features Antony Starr's Homelander doing a photoshoot. As the camera flashes, Homelander's expression begins to change.

The Boys is based on the comic book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.