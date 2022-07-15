'The Boys: Gen V' cast tease action, humor in spinoff series
UPI News Service, 07/15/2022
Amazon is teasing its upcoming spinoff of The Boys.
Prime Video shared an official title and more details about the series, The Boys: Gen V, on Friday.
The Boys: Gen V is based on The Boys, which completed a third season on Prime Video last week. The spinoff takes place at America's only college exclusively for young superheroes, run by Vought International.
Gen V follows the lives of "hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities."
"It's part college show, part Hunger Games -- with all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys, an official description reads.
