Horror steaming service Shudder announced on Wednesday that it has acquired and renewed drag competition series The Boulet Brothers' Dragula for a fourth season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Boulet Brothers' Dragula originally aired its first three seasons on Netflix in the U.S.

The 10-episode fourth season will premiere day and date across all territories on Shudder alongside the show's previous three seasons. A premiere date has not been set.

The Boulet Brothers' Dragula is a horror-themed competition series created, hosted and judged by the Boulet Brothers.

Drag artists from around the globe compete in costume creation, makeup and live performance challenges in order to win the $100,000 grand prize. Casting is open through May 6 and is open to international entrants.

The show is written produced and co-directed by the Boulet Brothers, with Nathan Noyes as director and David Sigurani as executive producer.

"Joining forces with Shudder marks the beginning of an exciting new era for The Boulet Brothers' Dragula and Season 4 is lining up to be the most ambitious season to date. We will be featuring some of the most groundbreaking drag art in the world and with $100,000 on the line, the competition (and the challenges) are going to be deadly," the Boulet Brothers said in a statement.