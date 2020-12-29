Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation are delaying the release of The Boss Baby sequel.

Variety confirmed Monday that The Boss Baby: Family Business release will move from March 26 to Sept. 17, 2021.

Deadline said the move unseats the DreamWorks Animation film The Bad Guys, which was set for release Sept. 17. The movie will now open in 2022.

News of the shift comes amid ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. Only 60% of theater screens are in operation in the United States and Canada and the key Los Angeles and New York City markets remain closed.

The Boss Baby: Family Business is a sequel to the 2017 animated film The Boss Baby, which is based on the Marla Frazee picture book of the same name. Both movies are directed by Tom McGrath.

The Bad Guys is based on the Aaron Blabey book series. The animated film is directed by Pierre Perifel and features the voices of Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina, Craig Robinson and Marc Maron.

