Disney+ is shining a spotlight on The Book of Boba Fett characters Majordomo and Madam Garsa Fwip.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared posters for the Star Wars series Monday featuring David Pasquesi as Mok Shaiz's majordomo and Jennifer Beals as Madam Garsa.

The Majordomo (Pasquesi) is the Twi'lek messenger and right-hand of Shaiz, the mayor of Mos Espa, a city on Tatooine.

Meanwhile, Madam Garsa is the Twi'lek owner of the Sanctuary, a cantina in Mos Epa.

Majordomo and Madam Garsa are both introduced in Episode 1, "Chapter One," of The Book of Boba Fett, which premiered Wednesday.

Pasquesi is known for playing Andrew Meyer on Veep and Blaise St. John on Lodge 49, while Beals portrays Bette Porter on The L Word and The L Word: Generation Q.

The Book of Boba Fett follows the titular character Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) as he takes over Jabba the Hutt's criminal empire in Tatooine. Morrison previously played Fett in The Mandalorian.

As a character, Fett was first introduced in the films The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Return of the Jedi (1983), where he was played by Jeremy Bulloch and Jason Wingreen.