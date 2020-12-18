A new Star Wars television series based around bounty hunter Boba Fett titled The Book of Boba Fett is coming to Disney+ in December 2021.

The announcement came Friday during the after-credits scene for the Season 2 finale of fellow Star Wars show, The Mandalorian.

Fett, portrayed by Temuera Morrison, became a supporting character in Season 2 of The Mandalorian and was featured returning to Jabba the Hutt's palace.

Fett shot up the place and sat down on Jabba's throne before a title card arrived announcing The Book of Boba Fett.

Disney has yet to officially announce the series. The company plans on releasing roughly 10 Star Wars shows to Disney+, including Mandalorian spinoffs Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic.

British actor Jeremy Bulloch , who originally portrayed Boba Fett in the Star Wars films, recently died at age 75.

"A fine actor, delightful company & so kind to everyone lucky enough to meet or work with him," Star Wars star Mark Hamill, who portrayed Luke Skywalker said on Twitter.

"I will deeply miss him & am so grateful to have known him."