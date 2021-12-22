Disney+ is gearing up for the release of the new series The Book of Boba Fett.

The streaming service shared a featurette for the Star Wars series Wednesday featuring cast members Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen and executive producers Jon Favreau , Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez

In the video, Filoni reflects on the mystique of Boba Fett, a character that first appeared in the films The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Return of the Jedi (1983).

"Boba Fett was a 'man with no name' kind of character, lone gunslinger, when I was a kid," Filoni says. "You didn't know his face. You didn't know who he was."

The Book of Boba Fett will explore how Fett, played by Morrison in the new show, was left for dead after falling into a Sarlacc pit in Return of the Jedi. The series will see Fett take over Jabba the Hutt's criminal empire in Tatooine.

"With The Book of Boba Fett, we're gonna find out where he's been and about how he's changing," Morrison says.

"There's a little bit of fun in there as well. Lot of action. Drama. It's gonna be exciting for the fans to see," he adds.

In addition, Wen, who plays Fennec Shand, says the series will have a "rawness" that gives the show "authenticity."

The Book of Boba Fett premieres Dec. 29 on Disney+.