James Spader's series The Blacklist will return for a 10th season.

The 62-year-old actor confirmed on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon that NBC renewed The Blacklist for Season 10.

"We just got picked up just this afternoon. Word came out," Spader said. "Everyone was hustling around to try and do it so we could announce it on the show -- we just got picked up for a 10th season."

The Blacklist is a crime thriller featuring Spader as Raymond "Red" Reddington, a former U.S. Navy officer turned master criminal who voluntarily surrenders to the FBI. Red agrees to help the FBI take down dangerous criminals.

The series is in its ninth season and also stars Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq, Laura Sohn and Harry Lennix. Original star Megan Boone left the show at the end of Season 8, along with series creator Jon Bokenkamp.

Showrunner and executive producer John Eisendrath will return for Season 10, according to Deadline.

The Blacklist airs Fridays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

Season 9 opened with the members of the FBI Task Force having disbanded and Reddington's whereabouts unknown. The group reunites to once again take down dangerous Blacklisters.

"In the process, they begin to uncover lethal adversaries, unimaginable conspiracies and surprising betrayals that will threaten alliances and spur vengeance for the past, led by the most devious criminal of them all -- Raymond Reddington," an official synopsis reads.