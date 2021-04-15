The Black Keys will return with a blues cover album in May.

The rock band said Thursday that it will release the new album Delta Kream on May 14.

The Black Keys also shared a first song from the album, "Crawling Kingsnake." The song was first recorded by Big Joe Williams and was popularized by John Lee Hooker and producer Bernard Besman.

Delta Kream will feature 10 other covers: "Louise" (Fred McDowell), "Poor Boy a Long Way From Home" (Robert Lee Burnside), "Stay All Night" (David Kimbrough, Jr.), "Going Down South" (Burnside), "Coal Black Mattie" (Ranie Burnette), "Do the Romp" (Kimbrough), "Sad Days, Lonely Nights" (Kimbrough), "Walk with Me" (Kimbrough), "Mellow Peaches" (Joseph Lee Williams) and "Come on and Go with Me" (Kimbrough).

"The record celebrates the band's roots, featuring Mississippi hill country blues standards that they have loved since they were teenagers, including songs by R.L Burnside and Junior Kimbrough, among others," the Black Keys wrote on Instagram.

Delta Kream will mark the Black Keys' first album since Let's Rock, released in June 2019.

Shortly ahead of the release of Let's Rock, Black Keys members Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney denied rumors of a feud in an interview with CBS This Morning. The pair, who have been friends since childhood, did confirm that they've had tensions.

"My brothers and I, we used to beat the crap out of each other," Carney said. "Dan I were more passive aggressive about it. But at some point, yeah, we definitely were like -- it's not that we were sick of each other. It's just that we just -- you need space."

"It's not that we hate each other. We're just sick of each other's faces," Auerbach added.