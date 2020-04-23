The Beatles' 1968 animated film, Yellow Submarine, will be livestreamed on the group's official YouTube channel on Saturday at 12 p.m. EDT.

The livestream event will offer a slightly different version of the film featuring the song lyrics at the bottom of the screen so viewers can singalong at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yellow Submarine follows The Beatles in animated form and features classic songs such as the title track, and "All You Need Is Love," among other tracks.

The Beatles did not voice their own characters, but provided the soundtrack for the movie.

"Escape with us to a place where, for a little while, nothing is real," The Beatles official Twitter account said on Thursday.

"Have some fun! Dress-up as your fave character from the film or in your Beatles finest," the post continued.