HBO Max has given a series commitment to a spinoff of Matt Reeves' upcoming DC Comics film, The Batman.

The untitled television series will be set in the Gotham City police department, located inside the same world as Reeves' The Batman.

Boardwalk Empire creator Terence Winter is penning the script. Reeves' 6th & Idaho production company will produce the series with Warner Bros. television. Reeves, who is directing The Batman, is executive producing.

HBO Max said that the show will build upon the film's examination of corruption in Gotham City and help launch a new Batman universe across multiple platforms.

"This is an amazing opportunity, not only to expand the vision of the world I am creating in the film, but to explore it in the kind of depth and detail that only a long-form format can afford -- and getting to work with the incredibly talented Terence Winter, who has written so insightfully and powerfully about worlds of crime and corruption, is an absolute dream," Reeves said in a statement.

The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, is set to arrive in theaters on Oct. 1, 2021.

Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon also star.