"The Batman" director Matt Reeves shared a photo of Robert Pattinson's Batmobile on Twitter Wednesday.

Reeves uploaded three photos of the car that also feature Pattinson in full costume as Batman.

The Batmobile resembles a modified muscle car that has an exposed rear engine.

The design is a departure from previous Batmobiles that have appeared on film including Ben Affleck's more comic book-like car from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Christian Bale's military grade, tank-like vehicle from The Dark Knight trilogy.

The Batman is set for release on June 25, 2021. Production on the superhero epic began in January.