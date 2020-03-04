Reeves uploaded three photos of the car that also feature Pattinson in full costume as Batman.
The Batmobile resembles a modified muscle car that has an exposed rear engine.
The design is a departure from previous Batmobiles that have appeared on film including Ben Affleck's more comic book-like car from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Christian Bale's military grade, tank-like vehicle from The Dark Knight trilogy.
The Batman is set for release on June 25, 2021. Production on the superhero epic began in January.
