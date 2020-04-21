The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, has been delayed until Oct. 1 2021, Warner Bros. has announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film, from director Matt Reeves , had it's production suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Batman was originally set to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.

Zoe Kravitz also stars as Catwoman along with Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon.

Warner Bros. has also delayed Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark until March 12, 2021. The film was going to be released on Sept. 25, 2020.

The Elvis Presley biopic from director Baz Luhrmann, starring Austin Butler as the music icon, will now be released on Nov. 5, 2021 instead of Oct. 1, 2021. Will Smith's King Richard, where he portrays the father of Venus and Serena Williams, will hit theaters on Nov. 19, 2021 instead of Nov. 25, 2020.

The Flash starring Ezra Miller has been moved up to June 2, 2022 instead of opening on July 1, 2022 and Shazam 2 with Zachary Levi will be released on Nov. 4, 2022 instead of April 1, 2022.

Warner Bros. has not changed the July 17 release date of Tenet from director Christopher Nolan or Wonder Woman 1984's new Aug. 14 release date.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shut down movie theaters around the world, causing studios to delay new films and release others early for digital platforms as viewers stay home.

Sony has delayed Ghostbusters: Afterlife from July 10 to March 5, 2021, while Disney has pushed back Pixar animated film Soul from June 19 to Nov. 20.