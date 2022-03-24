The Batman director Matt Reeves' teased deleted scene has finally been released, with Batman coming face to face with his most notorious adversary, the Joker.

In the weeks since the release of The Batman in theaters, Warner Bros. has been dropping clues and content on its interactive, Riddler-themed website, rataalada.com. The website previously unveiled a new Riddler comic written by Paul Dano , but Thursday's reveal was the biggest yet.

The latest Riddler website update posed three riddles to fans. After providing the correct answer to each riddle, viewers are granted access to the new deleted scene that features an encounter between Batman and the Joker.

At the end of The Batman film, Batman defeats The Riddler and locks him away at Arkham Asylum. While imprisoned, The Riddler meets the Joker in a neighboring cell.

Though the Joker's cameo was short, Reeves said he filmed a deleted scene where Batman meets with the Joker for help early in his Riddler investigation.

That five-minute clip showing Batman meeting Barry Keoghan's Joker in Arkham Asylum was released Thursday. In the scene, Batman tries to determine who the Riddler is by interrogating the Joker, who has a scarred face, scabs on his hands and bald patches on his head.

Despite the deleted scene and the Joker tease at the end of the movie, Reeves hasn't fully committed to a specific villain for the sequel. Reeves has hinted at other possible villains, including Mr. Freeze and Two-Face.